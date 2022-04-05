…pledges to leverage on new electoral Act, BVAS to combat oppressors

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Youth Organization, NYO, in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Tuesday, urged the Nigerian Youths to steer clear of violence as it would only lead to anarchy and disunity.

The National Secretary of NYO, Comrade Alamboye Duke, made this call during a press conference to assess the situation in the nation generally, focusing on the current security situation and the level of unemployment, in Abuja.

The group further harped on the need for youths in Nigeria to exercise their franchise in other to enthrone a more promising administration, assuring that it would channel its energy to fight oppression and oppressors by leveraging on the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, which the Independent Electoral Commission introduced to secure the people’s votes.

Duke said: “We commend most Nigerian Youths for their show of resilience, doggedness and fortitude in this harsh and deplorable economic condition. The Nigerian youth wakes up each morning confused on how to begin another frustrating day, always at the receiving end of the ongoing crass irresponsibility by leadership at different levels.

“We remind the youths that they account for 50% of registered voters, more than 75% of electoral personnel and 100% of thugs engaged to chase, maim and kill perceived opponents who might turn out to be better leaders to reverse the ugly trend in the country.

“We affirm our commitment to enlighten, sensitize, educate and indoctrinate the Nigerian Youths on the need to employ non violent means in addressing our predicament. We shall channel our energy to fight oppression and oppressors by leveraging on the provisions of the Electoral Act and the device (BVAS) INEC has introduced which now secures the people’s votes.

“We alert the youth to disbelieve mischief makers who incite the Innocent people against our country’s present economic woes. If leaders performed well, we would not have found ourselves in this mess in just 7years therefore we Urge our youths to identify the bad and wicked leaders in the Parties and vote them out.

“Our resolve and commitment to collaborate with security agencies, government parastatals, embassies of friendly nations, international aide and donor organizations in the advocacy project to change the perception of the youth that violence, destruction of lives and property are the key antidotes to oppression and slavery. Whatever you subtract from somewhere is usually added from somewhere to make it whole.

“The destroyed three billion dollar rail line and coaches will require more dollars to replace. Does it make sense? No. Firmly we urge youths to shun violence, never present themselves to be used by those who as usual would put their lives at risk, use and abandon them after their selfish and unpopular interest.”

Duke, while bemoaning the security challenges in the country, particularly the recently bombed train along Abuja-Kaduna road, chided the Federal Government, FG, on its failure to address the increasing rate of joblessness among Nigerians.

He claimed that the increasing unemployment in the country is as a result of failure and lack of commitment on the part of leadership to develop sectors of the economy that would have engaged a very high youth population.

He, however, advised FG to utilize the mass land space enjoyed in Nigeria to provide employment to the Nigerian Youths as well as provision of food through massive investment in agricultural services.

“We in very strong, clear and unequivocal terms condemned the unprovoked and dastardly bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna Train by terrorists belleved to be youths within the ages of 18 and above. We described this as barbaric, senseless, abominable and hatefully evil. We commend the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibulke Rotimi Amaechi, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their quick and timely response.

“Subsequently implores them to do the needful to enhance early resumption of services on the route. We observe with dismay, the nonchalance on the part of successive governments to do the needful to create employment. It is sad to note that a country with a vast arable land of not less than 40m hctrs can’t grow and provide food for its people, a country that boasts the longest coastline in West Africa can’t invest hugely in Tourism (a sector that partly sustains the South African economy) to employ its people, a country viewed as one of the (if not the biggest) biggest producers of Petroleum in Africa is in this economic mess.

“We urge government to take a 360° turn and re-strategize to show commitment in its resolve to create employment and rid our society of terrorism and banditry”, he said.