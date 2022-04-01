.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Northern Youth Forum has today in Sokoto described Mr Godwin Emefiele as the bedrock for National Unity and Sokoto state as home to exemplary leaders and a state known for producing, vibrant and intelligent leaders who changed the shape of leadership in Nigeria.

The spokesperson of Northern Youths Coalition forum Aliyu Muhammad Sani made the comments while briefing newsmen shortly after a youths mobilization campaign in Sokoto, saying that the group was in the state for it’s continued consultations across the 19 Northern States and Abuja to call on a detribalized Nigerian, Dr. Godwin Emefiele to contest for president in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“The time and energy we are putting to move from state to state in consulting with relevant stakeholders who have shown us undiluted support and have voice out their hopes of seeing Dr. Godwin Emefiele as President of the Federal Republic on Nigeria has already reached a point of no return”.says sani

“Nigeria as a nation is being ruled by two blocks, North and South, for equity, justice peace, tranquility and brotherhood, this has kept the spirit of love, political participation and understanding among Nigerians especially the elite on how power will be rotated evenly among the two blocks and who will get what, where and when”.

” Fellow compatriots, as the North is about to end its years, lets continue with the sportsmanship and genuine understanding that comes with a power rotation in our dear county.”

Sani said it would be of grave misunderstanding and an art of un-patriotism for any Northerner to think or nurse ambition of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari as the country is governed between the regions..

” Let’s be sincere, if we want Nigeria to continue existing as a single entity all political parties as a matter of National urgency should zone their presidential tickets to the south, because Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, after all, what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

“I called on youths not to allow the greed of the elite of this country prevail over them, not to be used as political thugs. It’s time for the south to produce the next president, lets support the best among the best from the Southern part of this country who will bring peace, progress and prosperity, a man who will fix all sectors to boost the economy of this country and compete with other stronger economies of the world such as China and Singapore.”

” Dr Godwin Emefiele, is credible, competent, and full of integrity, free of corruption scandal and has no dubious characters. This is why he worked with the previous Government and the present, the first in history”.

” As the governor of Central bank, he has introduced initiatives targeted at strategically improving our economy. Some of these initiatives are;

Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading-Payment Assurance Facility, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility, to directly support enterprises with huge potential for job creation, conservation of foreign exchange”,

Others are import substitution as well as ensure financial system stability, the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS); Youth Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (YEDP) the National Collateral Registry (NCR); and lately; The Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

If he can introduce these initiatives as a Central Bank Governor, what do you think of him when he becomes president of this country, there will be rapid and constant development in all sectors with new and working ideas that will grow our country richer and economically stronger.

On the other hand, sani pinted that if the CBN Governors initiatives are not maintained, they will go down the drains, that’s why we thought of him, and want him to contest.

We are intensifying this consultations and call, viza viz; to enlighten people about the man who has been helping them and will continue to help them.