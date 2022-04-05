Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has debunked any rift in the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, family in Benue state over the ongoing consultations aimed at picking consensus candidates ahead of the coming party primaries and general elections.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur issued Tuesday in Makurdi stated that his attention was drawn to some online reports alleging a split in the party over the ongoing consultations.

He noted that, “ordinarily, we will not give attention to such unfounded gossip or accord its response with an official seal but for the sake of the less knowledgeable about the political dynamics of Benue state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all stakeholders in the PDP family led by Governor Ortom have been meeting and consulting on all elective positions and the best way possible to produce candidates for the 2023 elections. This is to avoid rancour and maintain a harmonious political family.

“The essence is to achieve consensus and run an inclusive party where everyone would be carried along as a stakeholder and in all the meetings so far, it has been more like a family affair under a convivial atmosphere and there has not been any case of disagreement or altercation of any kind.

“It is therefore a surprise to read media reports alleging a split in the ranks of our political leaders. There is nothing like that. At best, it is in the imagination of the writers, particularly the opposition party who have not developed the capacity for a harmonious and all-embracing election process for the good of their members that are spreading baseless information.

“It is a fact that the PDP family in Benue is united and working in one accord. Those trying to insinuate disaffection amongst our leaders will be disappointed because the PDP will come out from this exercise stronger and better prepared for victory in the 2023 general elections.”

While urging members of the PDP to disregard the fake news, the statement added that “Governor Ortom is providing the right leadership in consultation with the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Gabriel Suswam and many others. And we shall sail to the promised land undistracted.”

