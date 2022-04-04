By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State, Mohammed Azeez, has faulted the claim by some leaders in the district that the party was planning to impose Senator Olamilekan Adeola on them as the Senatorial candidate of the party in the district ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Azeez, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Monday, insisted that the party would choose its candidates in line with the laid down rules and guidelines of the party.

An acclaimed leader of the party in the Senatorial District, Sikiru Adegbite was reported in the media to have accused a national leader of the party of conniving with other leaders of the party to impose Adeola, popularly known as YAYI on the party as the senatorial candidate.

Reacting to the allegation, the Chairman of APC in Ogun West Senatorial District said there was no plan to impose YAYI or any other candidate on the party.

Azeez described the report as “falsehood which was fictitiously concocted to discredit the party and Tinubu for no just cause”.

He, however, urged members of the party aspiring for public offices to desist from engaging in smear campaign and name calling.

His words: “As the elected APC Ogun West Senatorial District Chairman, I am not aware of prominent leaders of All Progressives Congress from Ogun West meeting and asking our National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu not to impose Senator Olamilekan Adeola, on them.

“The duly elected leadership of APC in Ogun West Senatorial District have equally not received any request to imposed anyone in any position in the race towards 2023.

“We are a party of progressives and democrats and will choose our candidates on the basis of our party guidelines and the rule of law as applicable to all Nigerians.

“Every aspirant, particularly legislative aspirants, should conduct their campaign with decorum devoid of falsehood and unfounded allegations and leave the leadership and members of the party to decide who represents them in the race for 2023 elections.”

Vanguard News