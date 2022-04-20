.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Patience Key has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor must be a leader with a human heart and one who will have passion for the people and one that will feel for Nigerians.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Key who has declared her intention to contest for the Presidency under the PRP, called on Nigerians to vote for a visionary candidate as the next President of the country,

The Presidential aspirant who is the immediate past chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) United States of America, USA, called for a total overhauling of Nigeria

Key said, “Nigeria needs a new captain and a new crew altogether to navigate our State-ship from the brinks of collapse

“The leading political parties have had their chances. Political leadership is not a tea party! It’s not about having unfettered access to the national treasury. Leadership is a sacred responsibility with multiple dimensions. National leadership is not ethnocentric or gender-specific!

“It is a divine call to duty for true visionaries: eligible persons with the required levels of competence, selflessness, compassion, empathy and patriotism; those that would do all it takes to unify and protect their people and engender peace and prosperity in the land.

“There exists a serious contradiction between our nation’s latent potential and its current status and we cannot allow this anomaly to continue. Tough times call for superior ideas to tackle our numerous problems as a nation.

“Nigeria desperately needs a new voice, a new vision, and a new direction. It is time to inject a fresh breath of air, a fresh ray of hope, for every Nigerian. At this defining moment, we cannot allow political party prejudices and the primordial sentiments of religion, ethnicity, tribe, and gender to becloud our reasoning.”

key further said that “the era we are now in is not for Nigerians to clinch on someone who is popular. All we need as the next president of Nigeria is a visionary leader, a person with competence, we need a leader with compassion, we need a leader that has empathy, and we need a patriotic Nigerian.”

On calls for zoning, the Presidential aspirant who noted that all that was needed was true transformation, said that zoning has been practised, but it had not helped the country, adding, “In place of zoning, we should have meritocracy (A form of the social system in which power goes to those with superior intellects).

“We have to look into a situation where we have a man or woman that the people believe in not because we are given money to put them in leadership or because they are powerful or popular. Zoning is a good thing if we do it in a way that it favours all Nigerians and not a selected few.”

Reacting to the aspiration of Kola Abiola to run for the presidency under the PRP, Key said that she was not deterred.

Kola is the eldest son of late Moshood Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election.

Key said: “For the fact that my fellow Nigerian and brother, Kola is running does not stop anything. The party has decided to have a primary election and that is what I believe in “

Vanguard News Nigeria