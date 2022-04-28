John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Federal Capital Territory, chapter, Hon. Zakka Sunday has said Nigerians will not forgive the party if its leaders and aspirants failed to unite in order for the party to win the 2023 Presidential election.

Sunday said this during the Iftar, the breaking of the last meeting of a PDP Presidential aspirant, Sen. Anyim Pius with PDP FCT delegates, late on Thursday, in Abuja.

Sunday urged all the Presidential aspirants and leaders to guide their utterances and work as a team in regaining power for the party in 2023.

“I will crave your indulgence that you assist us by talking to your co-aspirants to know that if PDP fails to win this time around, Nigerians will not forgive us.

“Therefore, tell your co-aspirants, the leaders, that please, let us guide our utterances because we are heating the house the more.

Instead, let us work as a family, so that we confront the monster by February 2023, so that PDP will be able to have a clean and landslide victory. But if we are divided the house will not stand.

“This is our passionate appeal to your good self and your colleagues who are aspiring.”

Sunday, who said that only one person could become president of Nigeria at a time, urged the aspirants not to overheat the polity.

“We know definitely, whether we like it or not that one person must be there at a time. That seat is not meant for two people to sit on at the same time. It is meant for one person.

“If that is the case, we will appeal that let us not overcharge the situation. Let us not overheat the polity, because the temperature is already high. The issue of insecurity is high in the country.

“ So, let us work together so that we can rescue the country. So let us put our house together so that we can rescue this country.”

Appreciating Anyim for the dinner, the PDP chieftain said the delegates would reciprocate the gesture as well as pray for the success of Anyim and Nigerians.

In his response, the former President of the Senate said he won’t take on any aspirant but would rather make his campaign issue-based.

Anyim promised to relate the FCT delegate’s message to his co-aspirants.

“I will also ask the chairman and all others to bear me witness that I keep to my lane.

Whenever I talk, I don’t make references to any other candidate. I just focused on issues. Would anybody say it has not been so?

“That is why, even for the purpose of this meeting, we just face why we are here.

I think this is well taken and I will take this message to the national chairman,” Anyim promised.

Vanguard News Nigeria