THE North East Consolidated Group, NECG, on Sunday, endorsed the emergence of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki as of the northern consensus candidates for the 2023 election.

NECG, in a statement by pioneer Chairman of the group, Mr. Ahmad Yobe commended the bold step taken by the Northern Elders Forum under the leadership of Prof. Ango Abdullahi and the Northern PDP caucus ahead of PDP Presidential primaries.

Yobe said: “The rationale for bringing forth the young contenders from North East and North Central in the PDP will go a long way in uniting the 19 Northern states, reflecting back to the history that the two regions have not being chanced to produce presidents in democratic dispensation.

The North West had effortlessly produced three democratic presidents right from the 1st Republic till date, with the support of the North East and North Central. We hope that the North West will continue to support the North East and the North Central as the table turns 2023.”

The group also commended the transformation Bauchi State is going through in the hands of Senator Bala Mohammed.

“We hope the governor stays back and focuses on transforming. The North Eastern Region still needs Senator Bala. The governor’s effort is boosting the economy social and political capital of the entire North East.

We still want him for another four years as a Governor from 2023 to 2027 for a better effective needed development. By 2027, NECG believes that Nigeria would surely yearn for Kaura’s leadership to replicate to other states the giant transformation the Bauchi State and North East enjoyed and is enjoying from Governor Bala Mohammed.

“However, Senator Bukola Saraki being a well groomed personality, young and perfectly fit for the task of rescuing Nigeria from the glaring danger Nigeria is facing today; NECG stresses the need for not just the North but Nigeria as a whole to rally around to rescue the country.”