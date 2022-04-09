By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ndi Oganiru Enugu State, has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to take all necessary steps to ensure a credible and violence-free delegates and primary elections in the state.

In a statement issued in Nsukka on Saturday by The President of Ndi Oganiru Enugu State, Engr. Jude Asogwa Chinedu, the group said such step had become imperative to douse political tension and reduce any problem associated with election seasons in the state.

The group said, “We are keenly following the unfolding events leading up to the 2023 election in Enugu State, including the rising political temperature and the surging interests of illustrious sons of Enugu to lead our State.”

“We appeal to Our Grand Patron Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure that peace will not elude Enugu State at this sensitive period.

“As a people, we must know that after election, we will still live together as one people.

“That being the case, Ndi Oganiru Enugu calls on the national and state leadership of the PDP to provide a level playing field for all contestants to ensure that the most popular aspirants emerge as the PDP flag-bearers in governorship and other elective positions in Enugu State.

“More Importantly, we call on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to work with the national leadership of the PDP to ensure a credible, transparent, and violence-free delegates and primary election in the state.

“This, in our view, is the only way to reduce tension and ensure that the outcome of the process is acceptable to all. This will help our State to reduce a lot of problems associated with electioneering seasons.

“We call on the political actors and stakeholders, especially all aspirants to various offices, to play by the rule and the Igbo principle of live and let live.

“While political interests may vary, on the peace, progress, and prosperity of Enugu State and its overall interest we must all stand,”