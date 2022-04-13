By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Senate President, Pius Anyim has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to give him the Presidential ticket to contest the 2023 election, promising to turn around the fortunes of the country within a year.

Anyim who made the pledge shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party secretariat, Abuja, added that his experience in the corridors of power over the years places him in a vantage position to win the election for PDP.

Addressing the National Working Committee, Anyim pledged to run a productive government, capable of repositioning the country along the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

“Mr. Chairman, if within one year of my Presidency, Nigerians don’t see the difference between light and darkness; you can recall me,” he said.

…Details later