By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche, has urged Nigerians to vote credible people into leadership position come 2023 election.

He said this when he was hosted by the Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland, which is also part of a seven days farewell tour to round up his tenure in the church.

Also, he prayed for the church and his successor to do greater exploits so as to galvanize the church to greater height.

Uche said: “I have been telling Nigerians, first, get your Permanent Voters‘ Cards, PVC and don’t be nonchalant, you must vote, don’t be influenced by money, anybody that sells his vote because of money is stupid, we must all vote for people that counts, those who can deliver.

“You may know them by their antecedents or you prayerfully select those you want to vote for. For me, I am not a party man, I don’t belong to any party, but I would like us to vote for credible people who will deliver, love Nigeria, compassionate to Nigerians and ensure we have security in our country.

“It was a wonderful reception when we came to this place on Novemeber1, 2013. And now, starting the farewell with Holy Communion is very wonderful because it shows we are conscious of the divinity, God himself who is the author of everything. He is the inspirer of every good thing that we do in our lives.

“There is expansion in the church, new churches were founded by the old Bishop and the new one, we dedicated churches. There is expansion and growth but we need to put in more effort because our duty is to win souls for Christ.

“My prayer for the church is that my successor will be a type of Elisha, I am Elijah going, I want an Elisha that would have a double portion of my anointing and would be able to galvanize this church to greater height. We are the first church that landed in Nigeria he should continue from where we stopped.

“I also pray for versatile vibrant dynamic wife who will be like my wife. She has done a lot by introducing and bringing in innovations into the church. We want it sustained, we don’t want it to be killed,” he said.

On his part, Archbishop of Lagos Mainland, His Grace, Most Rev. Obafemi Adeleye, described the Prelate as a good leader; a Christian full of integrity.

Adeleye said: “He has moved Methodist church Nigeria forward and a lot has happened in the church through him, we are glad to have him and we pray for him to retire well and finish strong.

“We are delighted to welcome our spiritual leader, His Eminence, Dr. Kanu Uche to our great Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland as he gradually counts down to the end of his stewardship as the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria. During this week long visit, His Eminence will be celebrating some landmark achievements of the Archdiocese with us like the commissioning of the new Science Laboratory and block of classrooms at Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba, Lagos amongst other memorable events”.