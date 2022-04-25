.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday demanded that the party should stick to its zoning formula for the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

The party members from Orolu and Irepodun local government areas said the party must retain its house of the representative ticket in the constituency and conceded the senatorial ticket to Osogbo and Olorunda local government areas.

The party in a communique issued at the end of the stakeholders, held at APC secretariat, Ilobu on Monday resolved that the House of Representatives for the Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal constituency is zoned to Irepodun/Orolu Local Government Areas.

According to the communique which was jointly signed by local government executives and read by the Secretary of APC in Osogbo Federal Constituency, Abayomi Oyedeji, stated that, “We wish to point out that whoever thinks that Osogbo Local Government Area or Olorunda Local Government Area will grab and snatch from us the candidacy of the member of the House of Representatives for the next National Assembly Elections is deliberately nursing a motive that will destabilize the Federal Constituency. The move, if it is true, will be resisted with all means at our disposal as integral parts of the Federal Constituency.

“We urge the stakeholders in the Federal Constituency, the Chairman of the Party in the State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, our amiable Baba, Chief ‘Bisi Akande and ultimately our indefatigable Governor, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola to call to order any individual or group of individuals who thinks that Osogbo Local Government Area or Olorunda Local Government Area has a higher stake in the political affairs of the Federal Constituency than either Irepodun Local Government Area of Orolu Local Government Area.

“As equal partners and integral part of the Federal Constituency, we abide by the 2018 zoning arrangement of the two elected positions in the Federal Constituency. We support the zoning of the Senate to either Osogbo Local Government Area or Olorunda Local Government Area and the zoning of members representing the Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives to either Irepodun or Orolu Local Government Area to ensure justice, fairness and equity.

“Party members shall work days and nights to ensure a landslide victory for our party and Governor Oyetola in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State and other future elections,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria