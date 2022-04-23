.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The coalition of Northern Youth Support Groups under the leadership of the Arewa Youth Assembly has described Prof. Kingsley Moghalu as the answer to Nigeria come 2023.

Barrister Faruku Ofoku, the National Coordinator of Northern Youth Support Groups revealed this at the invitation and endorsement of Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential aspirant from the South East, who the group is inviting to contest under the platform of the APC.

During the event held at the Arewa House Kaduna, the Coalition of over 57 non-governmental organisations made it clear that Kingsley Moghalu is a good material and capable to be Nigerian President come 2023.

They said his quality credentials were everywhere which have continued to benefit the nation.

The coalition said that ” we have not forgotten that during the first four years of his leadership, he was able to improve the life of Nigerian citizens by mapping out an economy and growth plan which focused on restoring the economy by stabilizing the macro-economic environment, achieving agriculture and food security, ensuring energy sufficiency, improving transportation infrastructure ( Road Network and railways), Industrialization by focusing small and medium enterprises, power, Job creation, agriculture, security and social investment, all as an appreciation to the present administration under President Buhari”

They described Kingsley Moghalu as a transformational leader with a consistent track record of high impact success in domains including central banking, economic policy, development policy and finance, governance, transparency and accountability, international affairs and law, among others.

“There are four key achievements in some areas that include National Security. Prof. Kingsley Moghalu handled united nations security operations in several countries, addressing terrorism, armed conflict and counter-insurgency.”

“In Nation Building Prof. Moghalu has extensive experience in managing diversity, and helped rebuild several broken nations; for example Cambodia, Rwanda ( after the genocide) and Croatia.”

“In the economy, he supervised and stabilized a $ 200BN banking sector after the 2008 committee global financial crises, developed BVN, and managed Nigeria’s $37 billion external reserves He was a member of the monetary policy committee that brought inflation down to single-digit (8%).”

“In Foreign affairs, he was a United Nations diplomat for 17 years, rising to the highest career rank of Director.”

“With this, we the coalition of over 57 youth support groups drawn from the Northwest, North East, Northcentral, under the leadership of Arewa Youth Assembly and are here today to tell the world that we have endorsed and adopted Professor Kingsley Moghalu to be our Presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general election.”