By Bashir Bello, KANO

A member representing Kano Municipal Constituency and Committee Chairman, National Security and Intelligence, House of Representatives, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada has on Thursday declared his interest to join the race for the governorship seat in the state.

Sharada is a member of the G7, a factional All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former Kano State Governor and serving Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district.

He declared his interest at a “Grand Empowerment Program” he organized to distribute various empowerment items running into multi-million naira to the beneficiaries which cut across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The lawmaker said he has designed a road map to change the fortune of Kano people for the good when he takes over the mantle of leadership from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2023.

According to him, “God willing, when Ganduje hands over to me in 2023, our administration will be people oriented and take Kano to the glorious position of a viable economic prosperity status the state was known for which we are presently missing.

“We will carry everybody along irrespective of party affiliations in order to ensure meaningful development of the state,” Sharada said.

The empowerment items consists of 70 vehicles, 500 tricycles, 1,000 motorcycles, 500 bicycles, 500 sewing machines, 44 Modern gurasa baking oven with gas cooker (For ten women each in the 44 LGAs), Grinding machines, skills acquisition starter pack for 300 beneficiaries worth N39m and presentation of employment offer letter to more than 50 applicants.

He added, “My poor background financially, is the motivating factor for assisting others like this and considering that Ramadan fasting period is just some days away, that is why we are also distributing thousands of food stuffs that include rice, maize millets, flour and sugar among others to ameliorate the suffering of the people especially during the holy month.”

Speaking at the event, leader of the G7, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau who expressed delight with the large quantity and monetary value of the empowerment items said the initiative is in line with the philosophy of the G7 which is development of human resources and poverty reduction.

“I am happy that this empowerment cut across all strata of the society that include women and children, youth and men,” Shekarau said.

In his remarks, Kano APC factional Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Danzago, said the gesture by the lawmaker was not the first time but the Thursday’s empowerment was massive and stands better ground to take a lot of people (beneficiaries) out of poverty and unemployment circle.