Promises to transform Rivers into Africa’s fish hub

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a governorship aspirant under the platform of National Rescue Movement, NRM, Rivers State Chapter, Sobomabo Jackrich, assured rescue of Rivers people from present hardship.

Jackrich stated this after picking his governorship Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party’s National Secretariat, where he said he will transform Rivers State into Africa’s largest fishing hub.

According to him to achieve this he would create zero interest rate for fish farmers’ cooperatives and provide state of the art facilities and incentives to galvanize the fishing industry including markets.

He said issues bedeviling Rivers State like unemployment, insecurity, pensions, and others he will give maximal attention to tackle them and give the people sign of relief.

He said: “My vision for Rivers is to make it an enviable state when compared to other southern riverine states in the country.

“Rivers State as we all know is a riverine community and we are also largely surrounded by rivers, hence the need to enhance fish farming.

“When I become the governor, I will take advantage of our natural resources and turn Rivers into Nigeria’s biggest fishing hub.

“I will introduce a structure where fishermen and women would form clusters and groups where proper data would be documented for the establishment of zero interest cooperatives.”

He added that to really attract and sustain this plan and initiative for the Rivers people and Nigerians at larger, he will create access to loans from banks which will be bearable and payable based understanding with financial institutions for cooperatives strictly for fishermen, women, and traders.

He also explained that the zero-interest loan for fish farmers will promote fishing culture of the people and not to rely on oil and handouts from politicians.

On issue of making fish business in the State meet international standards, he promised to achieve it by carrying fish farmers and others along the value chain by building their capacity to advance branding, packaging, processing and other value additions for export.

“The establishment of the cooperatives would also address issues of unemployment and encourage the youth to venture into the trade”, he said.

Meanwhile, he promised to boost agribusiness in River State, because there is no tangible impact of the sector in the state’s economy, which he will ensure implementation of his manifesto, where his strategies and policies for agricultural enhancement are imbedded when he becomes the Governor of Rivers State.

On pension issues affecting retirees, he promised to simplify the process for them to get their retirement benefits as when due, which will be basically driven by technology as a way of transforming the State’s pension scheme.

However, while handing over the forms to him, the National Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Danbuba, advised the aspirant to adhere strictly to the party’s rules and regulations and uphold the mandate to deliver on good governance when he emerges Governor of River State.

Vanguard News Nigeria