By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A presidential aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has insisted on the current demand by the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

Anakwenze stated this yesterday when his expression of interest and nomination forms, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Going down memory lane, he stressed that the Southeast zone had often helped other parts of the country to produce the nation’s president

According to him, Southwest was compensated with power at the death of Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election.

He said, “We supported everybody. It’s time for everybody to support us. Well, the West have had its own.

“South-South had its own turn. So, for equity and fairness, the only zone that has not ruled this country is the Southeast and that’s why some of us are throwing our hats into the ring to be able to talk to the PDP family and delegates that will come for the congress to consider fairness.

“We have shown strength, we have shown commitment, we have shown respect, we have shown honour and this is the time that PDP will consider the brain that will recover this country from total collapse”.

He, however, blamed the suffering of Nigerians on bad leadership, and pledged to rebuild the nation, leveraging on the talents of the youth, if given the party’s presidential ticket.

“We have collapsed in almost every point or facet of this nation. We have collapsed in security, we have collapsed in the economy, we have collapsed everywhere. I have the intention to rebuild the nation.

“I know the PIB law passed recently, that encourages modular refinery but how many of them have been made known. I can be able to pull it from $1 million to $150,000 which is accepted for the license fee. I believe that the problem of petroleum scarcity will be solved,” he said.

It would be recalled that the PDP had earlier fixed April 25th, 2022 for the screening of its Presidential aspirants.

Vanguard News Nigeria