Dayo Johnson Akure

The Social Democratic party SDP has charged Nigerian youths to be part of the decision-making process of the country through their involvement in active politics.

Chairman of the party in Ondo State, Hon. Stephen Adewale gave the charge while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

Adewale said that ” Nigeria is what it is today because the youths have been sidelined and made to suffer economically and educationally by the older generation”.

” Time has come for the youths to actively participate in politics so as to change the mantra and be part of the paddlers of the nation’s canoe.

“I wish to encourage the youths at this moment, to be partakers in the decision-making process of our fatherland and paddlers of the nation’s canoe by getting involved in politics, given our strength and intellectual potential.

The party’s state Secretary, Bola Aina, said that the doors have been opened to well-meaning Nigerian youth who wish and believe that the country will improve.

Aina pointed out that the party was revalidating and recruiting new members.

“We’re revalidating and recruiting new members for correct and adequate data records, which will, of course, make the party much more viable than previously. “

The party youth leader, Mr. Adeola Fasua, pledged to do everything in his power to recruit result-oriented youth into the party’s fold.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of SDP in Akure South Local Government, Bobade Omotade has pledged his support to the Adewale-led leadership, promising to work hand in hand with them to move the party ahead.

Omotade said that “I want to on behalf of my executives, the SDP members in Akure South Local Government and myself, warmly congratulate the new state executives on their emergence at the State Congress.

He added that ” I want to say that we have never had it this good at the party. I have listened to the Chairman and the Secretary and your vision for the party is quite inspiring. We are indeed proud to be part of this new SDP in Ondo State.

