By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will today (Wednesday) meet to deliberate on pertinent issues ahead of the party’s May 28 Presidential primaries, unity within the fold of its governors, amongst others.

On Tuesday, the 37-man committee on zoning chaired by Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom officially submitted it’s report to the NWC.

Top on the agenda of today’s meeting is the zoning dillemma which in the past few weeks aroused tension amongst chieftains of the party.

While some founding fathers of the party including ex, governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido and erstwhile Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana made strong arguments in favour of throwing the party’s Presidential ticket open to all which guided the position of the committee; governors of the Southern states rejected same, insisting the contest should be left a Southern affair like it was in 2019 when the party zoned to the North.

NWC, Vanguard was reliably informed, will take a detailed look at the report preparatory to presenting same to the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party next week.

Another issue listed for deliberation is the tension growing among the PDP governors on whether or not to zone the Presidential ticket.

Unlike their Southern counterparts, Northern governors want an open contest, with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal both aspiring for the sole ticket.

Although not in the race themselves, Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue state are pitched in different camps.

While Ortom is reportedly maintaining a neutral position, Ishaku and Fintiri are pro open ticket, even as the Adamawa state governor has not hidden his preference of Atiku as the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 election.

This and related matters, this medium learnt, is causing fears in the leadership of the party particularly given the tone in which Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu delivered the position of the PDP Southern governors last week

Presenting the report to the party chairman yesterday, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, deputy chairman of the zoning committee and minority leader of the House of Representatives’, Ndudi Elumelu assured the NWC that the committee did a good job of the assignment, saying, “I am not by virtue of the terms of reference, allowed to roll out the content of the resolution because our job is to finish, submit and theirs to take decision. So I believe that it is the NEC that has the statutory rights to release the content of what we have done. So I will officially on behalf of my colleagues make the presentation of submitting the report.”

In what appeared a statement of emphasis, the lawmaker stressed: “I must say that it was unanimously carried and all the signatures of all the members of the zoning committee are there for you. One thing I also wanted to add is that in Ekiti, Ayo Fayose disqualified himself because of his interest in the Presidential election, which we have also added in the report.

“Everything you have seen is in accordance with the guidelines given to us by NEC to make and recommend,” he added.

Receiving the report, Ayu on behalf of the NWC commended the committee for turning in its resolution within the assigned time frame.

Ayu said: “We are very proud of the work you have done. We did not hear any rancour. We did not hear anybody even talking about what you discussed? Given the sensitive nature of your assignment, if you had already released everything either by disagreement or rancour or anything, it will be very difficult for this party, but you showed so much maturity and leadership. And I believe all members of this great party appreciate the way you have conducted yourselves.

“I want to assure you that your recommendations will be transmitted to the national executive of your party, which many of you are members. It will be discussed and then it is at that point that NEC will take a final decision.

“This decision will be known to party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee.

“By next year, we should be talking of returning to 1999 and 2003 era When we had more than 20 governors, controlled both houses of the National Assembly and controlled the presidency because our ultimate aim as we keep saying is to win the Presidency and that will happen very soon,” he assured.