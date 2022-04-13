Most Rev. Christian Onyia

INEC will count votes and not prayer points in 2023, the Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, in Enugu State, Most Rev. Christian Onyia, reminded eligible voters on Wednesday.

Addressing a pre-Synod media briefing, Onyia admonished eligible voters yet to obtain Permanent Voter Cards to do so, speedily as the 2023 general elections draw near.

He stressed that it was only the card that would enable voters to exercise their franchise and elect leaders of their choice in 2023.

Onyia also spoke about the growth of the Church in Enugu State and noted that one of the challenges was the assessment of priest by bishops.

He noted that priests should be given free hands to operate.

He noted that the diocese under his leadership had embarked on many development and spiritual projects as part of its contributions to improve the welfare of the people.

Bishop Onyia said that the diocese had gotten approval of NAFDAC to begin a water packaging factory located at Ninth Mile Area, near the state capital.

He said the factory would assist in solving the problem of water scarcity in Enugu and provide employment opportunities.

The factory has already employed 60 persons, the cleric said.

“Our diocesan hospital, St. Luke Physician Hospital that started last year in Damija, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, with one building has moved to its permanent site.

“By the grace of God, the Enugu State governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will be inaugurating the hospital on Thursday, April 21.

“The hospital has seven consultants from all branches of medicine and has the best surgical theatre when compared with private hospitals in this area.

“No wonder, surgeons are eager to use our theatre for their operations.

“Let me thank those who donated a 40-foot container of automated beds to our hospital and it will interest you to know that the automated beds are from the United States.

“The Nike Anglican Diocese has the best secondary school called Bishop Otubelu Juniorate in the East of the Niger,’’ Bishop Onyia boasted.

The prelate warned unmarried girls to be careful of whom they choose as life partners to avoid abusive marriages and untimely death as witnessed in the case of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

He enjoined them not to be swung by what the person is but should focus on who the intending life partner is.

Those who focus on what the person is usually regret their decisions, Most Rev. Onyia warned.

