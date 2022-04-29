.

*Receives N100m APC presidential nomination form from support group

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

FORMER governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has taken his presidential bid deeper as he picked his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential nomination forms on Friday.

Okorocha, a senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, said he is vying for the position to create wealth for Nigerians as açcording to him, Nigeria at the moment needs a wealth creator who can identify and stimulate its economic potential rather than a manager.

The majority of those in the presidential race, the politician said, were what he referred to as wealth managers not perfectly fit for the task of reengineering the country to work.

He said these shortly after being presented with the APC presidential nomination forms procured for him by a group under the aegis of the New Nigeria Movement.

He promised to create wealth for Nigeria when elected president, adding that Nigeria’s current situation calls for a man with the capacity to engage Nigerian youths and women in the productive sector.

“There are so many in the presidential race, I am not the best aspirant but I am who Nigeria needs to change the ugly narrative. In Nigeria we are going through an abnormal situation, our country is associated with poverty, insecurity and others and an ideal person is needed to champion the nation.

“Nigeria requires a builder, not a manager. What I see happening is that many managers are aspiring to manage the nation but you must build first bringing the managers. My only agenda is to create wealth for Nigerians”

He continued, “all former Nigerian Presidents meant well for Nigeria, none of them came with the intention to destroy this country but there are fundamental issues which I am coming to fix”.

Okorocha also advised APC delegates to vote wisely, adding that ” I know you will be under intense pressure brought by religious, ethnic and political sentiments but one question you must ask yourself is what has been your gain. If you cast your vote by sentiment, don’t blame anyone later”.

Earlier, spokesman for the New Nigeria Movement, Prince Ebunola Martins, said the group was propelled to purchase the nomination form for the former Imo governor by the desire to rescue Nigeria.

He said Okorocha has the potential to salvage title country, adding that he will not be a tribal candidate but a detribalized Nigerian that will unify the country.

