…consults delegates in Sapele, Ethiope West, Warri North

…Ibori is behind you- Ethiope West PDP Chair

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, told leaders, stakeholders and delegates in Sapele, Ethiope West and Warri North Local Government Areas that he is the right person for the governorship job come 2023.

Oborevwori who spoke separately at Sapele, Mosogar and Koko, Sapele, Ethiope West and Warri North Local Government Areas, respectively in continuation of his consultation visits, appealed to the people to give him their mandate to fly the gubernatorial flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 election.

Stressing the need to sustain the good works of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, he said if elected as a governor in 2023, he would consolidate on the achievements of the Governor.

Oborevwori who is the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria insisted that the legacies of the Governor must be continued and promised to empower all Deltans when elected as Governor in 2023.

He said: “Am overwhelmed by this gathering in Sapele. What I am seeing here is a homecoming for me and you people know me very well. The Governor has spread development to the three Senatorial Districts in the State and I want to continue from there in 2023, hence I am here in Sapele to inform you that I am running for the governorship seat next year.

“Government is a continuous process and I am appealing to you to give me your votes at the primaries of our party next month. I will do more for Deltans if elected”.

At Mosogar, Oborevwori said: “I am your son, hence I have come here today to inform you of my intention to contest for the Governorship position in 2023. I was here on October 5th, 2021 and our former Governor, Chief James Ibori prayed for my Governorship aspiration from his heart and I have come here today to present myself to you that I am running for the governorship position.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done very well and it is my prayer to step into his big shoes in 2023 as a governor I want to let you know that I am the right man for the job, so please send me to Government House and I will empower all Deltans. I am a Pan Deltan and a Unifer. Vote for me on that day of our primaries because I am your own”.

At Koko, the governorship hopeful spoke in the same vein, reiterating his desire to promote unity and run all-inclusive government as presently being experienced in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

Oborevwori who was accompanied by prominent politicians across the State insisted that he is a unifier and not a divider. PDP Chairman in Ethiope West Local Government Area, Chief Solomon Obaseki said; “We are solidly behind you (Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori) in this local government area. Our leader, former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori is standing behind you. He is part of your dream to become the next governor of Delta State and we will all stand by you all the way”.

Also, PDP Chairmen in Sapele and Warri North Local Government Areas, Mr Okpako Daddy and Chief Wiliki, respectively in their separate responses, assured the Speaker of their support to actualise his Governorship aspiration.