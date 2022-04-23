By Jimitota Onoyume

An aspirant for the Warri South State Constituency II seat in the Delta State House of Assembly, Dr Mike Tidi, has said he is not in the race as an Itsekiri or Urhobo but to give the area quality representation as a lawmaker.

Tidi said those throwing up ethnic sentiments against him were afraid of his capacity to deliver, stressing that he is both Itsekiri and Urhobo from communities in the same local government but was not in the race to play the ethnic card.

Tidi, who is currently the Chairman of the local government council, said he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on the job when elected to represent the people.

“I know my opponents are going about throwing up ethnic sentiments to hoodwink gullible persons, but alas, our respected delegates are better informed. I am not running as an Itsekiri or Urhobo candidate. I represent a pan-Warri project who is poised to unify and work for all divides in our beloved constituency.

“Being a representative at the State Assembly involves articulation, presentation, arguments and defence of ideas captured in motions; that we have not enjoyed so far.

“Besides, leadership at any level is a collective effort, not a one-man show. No one man knows it all, that is why leaders form teams. What is required is a leader who will assemble technocrats and experts in different fields and provide the leadership that is required to achieve results.

“Warri South II needs such a person. We need somebody who can create the enabling environment for developments, especially as regards the peculiarities of our constituency and this is what I offer myself to do when elected”, the aspirant assured.”