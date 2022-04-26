Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By Dayo Johnson & Ademola Adegbite

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he remains the most experienced among the presidential aspirants in the party to find lasting solution to insecurity in the country.

Amaechi in Akure, Ondo State, while meeting with the party delegates ahead of the party’s primary election, said as governor of Rivers State, he used his experience to end kidnapping and other security challenges.

Speaking when he visited the state Chairman of council of Obas, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae and the state APC Secretariat in Akure, he noted that though other aspirants of the party were competent, but having served as councillor, speaker of the state House of Assembly for eight years, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, and minister, he possesses qualities to lead Nigeria to overcome its security and other challenges.

He said: “Nigeria needs a detribalised, firm and effective leader. In less than one year I became the governor of Rivers State, militancy stopped in the state and the reason it stopped was that every time there was militancy, our revenue from the Federal Gvernment dropped, so we needed to look for money to develop the state, to stop the kidnapping and others.

Also Read:

“I have had the experience in finding lasting solution to insecurity in my state, I’m not the person they will teach because I have already known. Besides, I’m still going to learn on how we will end insecurity in our dear country. Reacting to the requests of the state Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin and Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the aspirant gave an assurance that if voted in as president, he would ensure seaport for the state and the railway project through Akure would be actualised.

“I’m going to give all necessary backing to fighting insecurity in order to secure the country. I also believe that if we grow the economic and support our security system, we will definitely find a lasting solution to insecurity.

I’m a detribalised presidential aspirant

Speaking separately in Ibadan, Oyo State, Amaechi, yesterday, said he was not a sectional candidate as erroneously perceived in some quarters.

Amaechi, who stated this during his visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, in his palace in Ibadan, said he does not belong to any geo-political bloc as far as his presidential ambition was concerned.

He said: “I’m not Hausa/Fulani candidate, I’m not Yoruba candidate, I’m not Igbo candidate and I’m not even the Kalabari candidate, but a Nigeria candidate.

Recalling how he turned things around in Rivers State and made it a safe haven for both people and businesses, the presidential hopeful said he succeeded in creating alternative to criminality.

Responding, Oba Balogun eulogised the minister’s detribalised nature and said with people like him, Nigeria would be a better country.

He harped on the unity of the country, saying: “Irrespective of language, tribe or religion, we are all brothers and sisters. The minister has over the years proved to be a true Nigerian and this falls in line with my belief and activities all through my life.”

Following the two requests for naming a railway station after an Ibadan indigene and completion of the Ibadan Inland Dry-Port made to the Minister by the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, CCII, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga and Senator Kola Balogun respectively, Amaechi promised that a station would be named after an Ibadan indigene, but it won’t be within Ibadan railway corridor.

Vanguard News Nigeria