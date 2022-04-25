.

…receives Agori, other PDP in Patani into APC

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said was in the Governorship race to erect a new Delta that would be anchored on his EDGE agenda as he received Engr. John Agori, Mr Perez Nduku, Mr God bless Abiamaowei and their supporters from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Patani Local Government Area of the state into the fold of the All Progress Congress, APC.

He also inaugurated the Delta Ijaw Support Group for Ovie Omo-Agege, DISGO 2023 at Tuomo, Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at Patani while receiving the defectors, Omo-Agege accused the PDP of moving the state around the same circle of underdevelopment.

He said, “PDP are used to doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The same underdevelopment and you expect to bring happiness to the people.”

Omo-Agege, who has declared interest to vie for the state gubernatorial position in the 2023 general election, noted that winning elections was the only agenda of the PDP, in Delta state.

He observed that the people of Patani had had nothing to show for electing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015 and 2019, adding that he was seeking to erect a new Delta that would be anchored on his EDGE agenda.

“We want to create sustainable empowerment and sustainable employment opportunities for our people. We are also looking for an opportunity to bring in structural development to our people”, he said.

Omo-Agege who also promised to ensure enduring security in the state said he had attracted a Federal Polytechnic, a Law School, Nigeria Defence Space School approved for take-off as well as the provision of solar street lights and distribution of transformers in all communities and other developmental projects in Delta Central.

He thanked the decampees for deciding to leave their comfort zone, the PDP and join forces with the APC to liberate the state from misrule.

In their remarks, the decampees described the PDP as a party that encourages mediocrity, lauding the developmental strides of the Deputy Senate President in his senatorial district.

Vanguard News Nigeria