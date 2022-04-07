.

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a governorship aspirant under the umbrella of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Pastor Donatus Obi-Ozoemena has declared interest to run for the governorship position in Enugu State.

While declaring his interest, Ozoemena said that if given the opportunity, he would make Enugu state become a better state ahead of other states in the country.

He assured that his administration would ensure that insecurity, unemployment, infrastructural deficit, poor access to water and bad governance would be a thing of the past, adding that he would run a true inclusive administration if elected.

He disclosed that his coming back from the United States of America, USA, was to make Enugu a better home for everyone, stressing that the past and present administrations had failed to provide the needed good governance to the citizens.

He reiterated his commitment to take Enugu State to the promised land, pointing out that the state is blessed with enormous untapped talents owing to bad leadership.

“I am here to declare my candidacy to run for the governorship of Enugu state. I am a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and I am capable and ready to lead Enugu State to the promised Land.

“I must really appreciate every one of you for coming here today to support me. It is your prayers and your support that has taken me thus far and I must not fail to appreciate every one of you for your support.

“One thing I want to let you know is that God is with us and it is God that sent me on this mission; to come and rescue my state and I know that with joint efforts what we can do with God is immeasurable, He will catapult Enugu state to the promised Land. Enugu signifies something important to God.

“Enugu if you recall you will see that all the great men and women of God approach God on the mountain and what is a mountain in Igbo language, it’s Enugu. Now you know why Enugu is important. It is the dwelling place of God. I believe and am really convinced that with God we will surely smile again in the name of Jesus.

Responding, the State chairman of APGA, Hon Ndubisi Elechi-Onyia, welcomed Past, Ozoemena, saying “we receive one of our illustrious sons who has decided to join the Governorship race in Enugu state”.

He regretted that APGA had been denied power in Enugu State for over 23 years, assuring that now is the time for the party to take over and rebuild Enugu for everyone, expressing optimism that APGA would take over power by 2023 in Enugu State.

“I am happy he declared interest to run for governorship under the platform of APGA. APGA is a party in Enugu whose time has come. We have tried for 23 years and it is not working. So, something has to be done and that thing that is that somebody else has to try and that somebody has to be APGA.

“If you look at what we have done in Anambra state, you would see that we have done better than what is happening here. So, APGA is poised to take over and solve the many problems that we have here in Enugu.

“2023 is not far. For those of them who have been complaining about water, security, hope is here. We will just pray that we survive the remaining year of this bad administration.

“Hope is there! By May 2023 APGA will take over power and make life better for everybody,” he said.