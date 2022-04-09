BY Victoria Ojeme

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Friday, said that he will provide good leadership to Nigerians should he be elected as president.

This is even as he said that the reason why he is contesting for presidency is to give hope to Nigerians, the hopeless and to the hopeful.

According to him, I have thrown my hat into the ring for one single reason and that reason is to give hope to Nigerians, to give hope to the hopeless and give hope even to the hopeful ones, because the hopeful ones are even becoming hopeless. Therefore, join me in this journey and let’s restore hope to Nigeria,” he said.

Governor Bello made this known while making his remarks during the Second Annual Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) Seminar For Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents, which started in Abuja yesterday, even as he urged the media to be fair and objective in their reportage.

He stressed that Nigeria can’t make any meaningful progress without partnering with the media, especially in this very critical period when the nation is set to choose new leadership even as he admonished the media to hold those in authority accountable.

He said: “continue to put us on our toes at all times but be fair in your reportage. We are in a political season, a transition season and we crave for good leadership. How you set the narrative, how you set the agenda will depend on the kind of leadership you will get at the end of the day.

“We are at the threshold of getting Nigeria either right or we return to where we were in the past. We must at all times continue to educate ourselves, sensitize ourselves, evaluate the situation and give it the proper and appropriate reportage.

“No government can succeed without the media and no country can succeed without the media. However good the government would be if the media did not carry out fair and just reportage, we will not make any headway and however bad a government is it is still the media that we depend on to ensure that that government does well,” he added.

He advised Nigerians to be more patriotic and shun ethnic and religious politics, stressing that irrespective of the challenges, a better Nigeria is still possible with good leadership, which is what he is offering Nigerians.

“Nigeria still remains the best country as far as Africa is concerned and with good leadership Nigeria will be the best country as far as the world is concerned. And who is going to set the tone and agenda for us to have that kind of leadership, it is the media,” he said.

Governor Bello declared his intention to run for the President of the country last Saturday in Abuja and under his campaign slogan tagged “Hope2023” the youthful governor said his aspiration is to restore hope to Nigerians and mobilize the potentials of the nation to make it a better country for all.