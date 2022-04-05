…As youths donate car for campaigns to Anyim

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Monday, reaffirmed plans to make Nigeria great if elected as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against the 2023 general elections.

Anyim, who made this known in a statement, in Abuja, stated that since he declared interest to run for presidency ahead of the 2023 elections, he has been receiving massive support from different groups, most especially that of the youth segment who recently donated a campaign car to him.

While commending the youths for their support so far, Anyim reassured them they were making the right choice as he would leave no stone unturned, ensuring that Nigeria gets the needed leadership that would pilot it to greater heights.

He said: “Since I declared my intention to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have been receiving tremendous support from Nigerians from all walks of life. But today, I witnessed one demonstration of support and solidarity that touched me beyond explanation.

“A group of young people, who are members of one of my numerous support groups ‘ the Pius Anyim National Network (PAN NETWORK) for short, drove into my office complex in a Siena Van branded in my campaign logo and pictures. When my attention was called by my staff, I came down to meet a team of young Nigerians from all parts of the country and they handed the vehicle to me as their contribution to the success of our campaign.

“What can I say to this kind of selflessness and sacrifice? I pledge that when by the grace of God and the will of all Nigerians I am elected President, I will apply my whole time and energy to make Nigeria work for the good of all. A Greater Nigeria is within reach.”