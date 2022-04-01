.

…visits Ogwashi-Uku, Agbor, Owa-Oyibu

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A frontline governorship aspirant and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, promised to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa when elected as Governor in 2023.

Oborevwori who spoke at the Ogwashi-Uku, Agbor and Owa-Oyibu, Aniocha South, Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas, respectively in continuation of his consultation visits, assured that he would run an inclusive government as currently being done by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking to PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and delegates, he said his vision for the state if elected Governor in 2023 is to keep the state above other states in all aspects.

Hear him: “My vision if elected the Governor of Delta State next year is to keep our dear state ahead of other states. Our Governor is running an inclusive government and that is what I will equally do if voted into power as governor. There will be fairness and equity and we will build on what our governor is doing at the moment. We need a government that will continue from where our governor will stop in 2023.

“Please, consider me and do your best for me at the primaries of our party on May 21st, 2022. Governor Okowa is very responsible and has done very well as a governor. With the support of our people I can manage the state effectively as being done by our governor. If I don’t develop Delta State as a governor, where will I go to? Collectively, we will develop the state to the envy of other states “.

At Agbor, he said: “Am here to consult you on my intention to contest the 2023 Governorship election. I have learnt a lot from our Governor who is leaving behind very big shoes and it is good for somebody that has passed through him to step into his big shoes.

“We are going to be on same page for the development of our state. The people of Ika nation are wonderful people and they are educated people, together we will develop our state because we are all stakeholders.

At Owa- Oyibo, Oborevwori said; “I have the intention to serve this state in 2023 as the Governor. Your son, our dynamic Governor has done very well and I want to take over from him to continue the good things he is doing in the State”.

The Speaker who was accompanied by prominent politicians across the State was prayed for in all the places he visited.

