By Steve Oko

As the debate over power shift continues in 2023, to generate anxiety in Abia State, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s kinsmen based in the United States of America have thrown their support behind power shift to Abia North “in the spirit of justice and equity”.

According to the group known as Isiala Ngwa Family Association, Georgia Atlanta USA, Abia North should be allowed to produce Ikpeazu’s successor in 2023.

The group argued that “though it might appear politically logical to contend that Old Aba Division should retain power to equal the number of years power resided with Old Bende, it is morally wrong for Nde Ngwa to hold power for 16 years at a stretch”.

According to the group, “excluding the Ukwa nation that should be bonafide beneficiaries of the Old Aba Division argument is yet another injustice that the proponents of this narrative deliberately want to cover.”

The group in a statement signed by Uchenna Elemuo, called on the proponents of ‘Ngwa self succession agenda’ to consider the Abia Charter of Equity.

According to the group, it is insensitive for Ngwa clan to scheme to retain power beyond 2023 when a Division in Abia North had not even tasted power since the state was created.

The group advised against “any move capable of disrupting the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.”

It urged Ngwa nation to rather support power shift to Abia North in the spirit of equity and fairness so that when next power rotates back to Abia Central, others would willingly support another Ngwa man to become Governor.”

The Ngwa group accused selfish and greedy politicians of masterminding the Ngwa self succession agenda for their personal gains.