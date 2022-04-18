Stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State have unanimously resolved that Obot Akara local government area be allowed to take its rightful turn in 2023.

The decision was reached at a meeting held at the residence of Senator Chris Ekpenyong in Ikot Ekpene.

The Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Senator Chris Ekpenyong welcomed all Stakeholders of the Federal Constituency, thanking them for their cooperation and support towards the unity and progress of the constituency.

He further spoke at length on the essence of maintaining peace and political stability in the constituency.

On his part,Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien while setting the tone,stressed the importance of maintaining the existing zoning arrangements that has fostered peace since 1999 among the three Local Government Areas of the Constituency,namely Ikot Ekpene,Essien Udim and Obot Akara.

Reacting, the stakeholders in their separate messages, mulled and condemned in very strong terms the attempt to scuttle the existing zoning arrangements in the Federal Constituency.

They respectively reaffirmed their faith in the sanctity of zoning for the interest of peace and unity.

They Unanimously resolved that Obot Akara LGA be allowed to take its rightful turn in 2023.

The communique read by Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien warned aspirants from other Local Governments from attempting to circumvent the process.

Consequently,it was resolved that Obot Akara is due to take her turn to produce the next representative of the Federal Constituency.

Present at the meeting were Sen.Chris Ekpenyong (Host),Sen.Emmanuel Ibokessien, Political leader of Ikot Ekpene. Rt

Hon Nsikak Ekong,Member Representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency. Rt Hon Idongesit Ntekpere,Member Representing Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency at AKHA. Obong Michael Afangide,Political Leader of Essien Udim LGA. Hon. Sir Monday Ebong Uko,Commissioner for Youth and Sports/Dean College of Commissioners Aks. Mr Aniefiok Nkom,Commissioner for Labour and Man Power Development. Mr Camillus Umoh,Commissioner for Trade and Investments.

Also in attendance were Hon. Unyime Etim,Executive Chairman,Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area . Hon. Efremfon Umoh,State PDP Youth Leader. Hon. Brendan Etokidem PDP Ex-officio. Chapter Chairmen of the three Local Government Areas. Rt.Hon. Simon Dominic. Chief Ekerette Andrew and Hon. Cyril Peter Udo.

Others include, Ntufam Elijah Udoiyak,SSA to the Governor. Otuekong Felix Emmanson,SA to theGovernor. Engr. Etido Inyang,Chairman Ibom Power Plant. Abom E.P Umanah, former State Commissioner. Hon Dr Etido Ibekwe,former Majority Leader at state House of Assembly.

The current member Rt. Hon Nsikak Ekong who hails from Ikot Ekpene local government area, took over from Hon Emmanuel Akpan, who hailed from Essien Udim local government area