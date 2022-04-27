.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia (South East Asia), HRH Eze Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti, yesterday, emphasized that the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction would lay to rest, agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other forms of agitations across the South East region of the country.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Igbo Monarch called on the political class and indeed Nigerians, to give Ndigbo a sense of belonging by accepting and voting for a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general election.

The Monarch, who described the South East region as the economic hub of the nation, added that a President of the southeast extraction would not only boost the economic base of Nigeria, but would also build bridges of unity, reconciliation, and progress across regions of the country.

The statement read in part: “Let’s give such group of persons a sense of belonging and they will reunite and can mend the broken bridges of unity across the country.

“With this, I believe that the leaders of the separatist groups will put aside their agitations and move on.

“The South-Eastern part of Nigeria is bleeding in tears asking Nigerians to give them a sense of belonging or better still, let them go. Economically, socially and morally South East has been the economic hub of the country, not minding its obvious challenges.

“Why is it difficult for Nigerians to unanimously give a chance to an experienced South Easterner to manage the position of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria?

“Statistically speaking, the South-Eastern part of Nigeria has never failed Nigerians and my question is, what is the particular reason that maybe adduced by any region or group of persons to want to deny Ndigbo this golden opportunity aimed at the Presidency.

“A South Easterner has handled the position of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF; and Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Fellow Nigerians, it’s either now or never. Stand with justice, equity and fairness so that peace, unity, and progress will constantly prevail in our nation Nigeria.”

“It has also handled Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria; Majority and minority leaders of the Nigerian senate, etc. Did they fail Nigerians?

“Why again would people say that Igbo are not capable of handling the position of the President in Nigeria?

“Socially, Igbo make up to 80% of the total population of Nigerians in the diaspora. Igbo contribute about 80% to Nigeria’s economy today. Igbo do not segregate, they build homes in every city they find themselves both in Nigeria and beyond.

