By Adeola Badru

Aspirants for Federal House of Representatives for Ibadan South East/North East federal constituency, stakeholders and leaders on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have resolved to go into primary as they failed to reach a consensus in picking a candidate yesterday.

As they also applauded Governor Seyi Makinde and the deputy national chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja for their verdict on the conduct of primary when the aspirants, leaders and stakeholders failed to reach a consensus.

It was gathered that after series of meetings by the aspirants, leaders and stakeholders from the constituency, failed to agree on consensus at a meeting held in Ambassador Arapaja’s house on Monday afternoon.

And according to the directive from Governor Makinde, anywhere they failed to agree on consensus, they should go for a primary.

It was gathered that Governor Makinde emphasized that he would provide level playing ground at the primary.

Those at the meeting include Engr Suleiman (World best), PDP Chairman Ibadan South East; Chief Banjo (IBSE PDP Vice Chairman); Akeem Alarape (IBSE PDP Financial Secretary); Alhaja Kemi (IBSE PDP Women leader); Aare Ajibi (IBSE PDP Youth Leader) and Pastor Emmanuel Alawode (IBSE LG Chairman).

Others were Biodun Adedoja (Ekolo), former IBSE LG Chairman; Hon Popoola (Former Chairman IBSE LG); Hon Fatai Adesina, former state House of Assembly member; Alhaji Yusuf, (former IBSE PDP Chairman); Mogaji Abass Oloko, (PDP Leader); Alhaji Inakoju, (Former House of Assembly) member; Hon Fadipe (Former House of Assembly member); Alhaji Yekini Atoyebi (PDP Leader); Alhaji Hassan (PDP Leader); Pastor Adegoke (PDP Leader); Baba Olaoti (PDP Leader) and others.

The aspirants present at the meeting where they could not reach a compromise on consensus and opted for primary include a United Kingdom-based Nigerian medical consultant, Kazeem Sina Olasupo, popularly known as KSO, Akeem Ige, Deji Aboderin, Laide Ali and others.

The aspirants after a meeting at Ambassador Arapaja’s house agreed that the leadership of the party should allow them to test their popularity based on their political antecedents.

The aspirants also pledged their support for whoever emerges as the party’s candidate provided such is a product of primary election which is the wishes of all members of the party and tenet of democratic setting.

After the meeting at Arapaja’s house, they proceeded to government house to brief the governor of the outcome of their meeting.

At the government house, it was gathered that Governor Makinde emphatically told them that so far they could not agree on consensus, he has given his consent to go for primary.

It was also learnt that the governor told them point blank that he has no anointed candidate, that all of them should go to the field to test their popularity, which is the beauty of democracy.

While pledging their support for Governor Makinde, they thanked him for giving them the nod to go to the field to exercise their popularity.

“In as much as we cannot agreed on consensus arrangement, we want to thank Governor Makinde and Ambassador Arapaja for allowing the wishes of the people to prevail because the governor himself is a product of democracy,” one of the aspirants said.

Speaking after the meeting, a leader and stalwart of the party from Ibadan South East, Alhaji Tiamiyu Abidikugu disclosed that Governor Makinde during the meeting at the government house, told all the stakeholders that, where all the aspirants failed to give their consent on consensus, they should go to the primary.

He applauded Governor Makinde for allowing the tenet of democracy to reign supreme, saying with this act, the PDP will be victorious at the 2023 general elections.

Abidikugu maintained that after the meeting at the deputy national chairman’s house, the aspirants, leaders and stakeholders on Monday proceeded to the government house to brief the governor of the outcome of the Arapaja’s house meeting where they could not agree on consensus, hence the need for primary.

He noted that Governor Makinde and Ambassador Arapaja have gave their consent on the conduct of primary after they failed to reach a consensus.

He maintained that the governor told them that he has no anointed candidate but that all aspirants should go to primary when they couldn’t agree on consensus.

Abidikugu disclosed further that the governor assured them of level playing ground during the primary.

He maintained that considering the order from the governor and the deputy national chairman, South, they are awaiting the date for primary.