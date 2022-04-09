By Boluwaji Obahopo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State said he remained optimistic of winning the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections despite other bigwigs of the party that are in the race.

Bello stated this on Saturday in Abuja on the Day 2 of the 2nd Annual GYB seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents Abuja.

The Kogi Governor said he’s not in the race just to trade tackles with the likes of Chief Bola Tinubu and other bigwigs, said he throw his hat in the rings because he possessed the capability and have an edge over all other aspirants to clinch the party ticket.

“I’m not contesting against bigwigs like Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu or others just to flesh mussle with them, no. I’m contesting because I have the capacity to win and lead Nigeria.

“I have great respect for our national leader Tinubu, and other founding fathers like Ogbonaya. But I have also paid my price for the party.

“I have this ideology that if you want to be a champion you must beat a champion. That is why I’m not afraid to contest against them in the Presidential primary.

READ ALSO:

“I represent the majority sector of Nigeria because I represent the youth, and I represent the identity of women.”

Bello reiterated that he has secured the supports of 21 million Nigeria who are holders of PVC and have promised to vote for him, “I don’t think anybody who have these credential will be afraid to contest. We are in this game to win. The race is mine to win.”

The governor also reiterated the needs for Nigeria to consider a younger generation, said presidents and governor’s who have made impact in Nigeria achieved such during their youthful days, “We will not stop calling on the younger generation to come on board. Of course, we have the number and we shall make use of it effectively.”

Vanguard News Nigeria