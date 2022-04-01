.

By Adeola Badru

As not less than seven aspirants are jostling to represent Ibadan South-East/North-East in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, one of the contenders, Mr Niyi Aborisade, has objected to any possible zoning arrangement that may be adopted to pick a candidate for the seat, stating that all aspirants must be allowed to go for the primary election to test their popularity among the people.

He gave the opinion while speaking with newsmen yesterday, shortly after his official declaration to represent the people of the constituency in 2023 in the lower chamber.

According to the UK-based lawyer, the vacuum created by some people who had represented the constituency, made him volunteer himself for the task.

He said: “I don’t believe in consensus. The name of our party is Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; it means democracy, that’s why are democratic. So, if democracy is for the people, then people should determine who would lead them.”

“In my own definition of democracy, it’s the best for the rest. How do you determine the best? The most important thing to determine the best is the people.”

“The people have to determine who is the best to lead them. There shouldn’t be any consensus, we should all go to the primary and test our popularity among the people.”

“My aspiration is not an ambition. My aspiration is that I have seen the vacuum created by some people that’s why I have volunteered myself to be a member of the house of representatives so that I can bring positive change to this country,” Aborisade stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria