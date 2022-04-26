..accuse them of sabotaging project

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said that Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu and Abia States should be respectively held responsible should the south east fail to produce the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youths who premised their outburst on the reported endorsement of the presidential aspiration of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State by the two south east governors also accused them of sabotaging the project.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike in a statement made available to Journalists described the action of the two South-East governors as anti-Igbo agenda.

He said “We observed with rude shock the unfortunate steps by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu with regards to the much important Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

“At a time we are making efforts to see an Igbo man succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, it is incredible that two prominent Igbo men are the very ones sabotaging the project.

“Ugwuanyi had within the week accompanied Wike to Ebonyi State where he went to meet with the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“The Enugu Governor was absent as former Governor Peter Obi, also a PDP presidential aspirant visited Enugu State days earlier.

“This is even more worrisome and most annoying considering that Wike had severally told whoever cares to listen that he is not an Igbo man. We then ask: whose interest is Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu serving?”

“Should the Igbo presidency project fail, the two governors would be held responsible.

“We won’t take this for granted; the entire Igbo youths are enraged and the only option for them is to retrace their steps”.