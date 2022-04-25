By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Akan has said if given opportunity to serve the state in 2023, that he

will give the best leadership and service the people deserve.

Okon who spoke weekend when he formally declared his intention to contest the governorship position reiterated that with years of experience in key sectors of the state’s public service he understands the needs of the people.

His words: ” I stand before you today to formally declare to contest the 2023 governorship election in our State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).I present myself to serve you as your next Governor, and I am humbly soliciting for your support.

“Today, my mission is clear. I am poised to offer value added leadership for shared prosperity. I have served meritoriously in different ministries under the administrations of His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio and His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“I understand the workings of government.

As part of my desire to continue to offer quality services to our dear State, I intend to harness the accrued technocratic experience to ensure good governance in the State.

“And after extensive and painstaking consultations with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of our State, it became clear that the time has come to put myself forward to be used by God through your collective goodwill to begin the journey to place our dear state on a pedestal that will ensure incrementally unending progress of our dear State and people.”

The governorship aspirant stressed that agriculture would be the fulcrum of his economic development policy, adding that relevant infrastructure would be provided for the purpose.

He said if elected governor that he will expand the scope of the State’s industrial base and investments beyond what the current administration has done, by utilising identified opportunities in aviation, maritime, information and communication technology, real estate, food technology, and medical technology.

“We shall invest massively in agriculture through Research and Development, to ensure food security and food sufficiency for our people. In specific terms, agriculture will be the fulcrum of our economic development where we have competitive advantage.

“We intend to make the agricultural sector generate 80 percent of the total employment through the various value chains. In our development objectives, we will place high premium on investment in power generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

” I promise that we will create more industrial layouts and clusters across the State. This, no doubt, will lead to the spread of more MSMEs in the State and the promotion of high quality Made in Akwa Ibom goods”, Mr. Okon stated.

Speaking at the event, Nigerian Comedian, Ime Bishop, popularly called Okon Lagos’ urged Akwa Ibom people to support the aspirant’s ambition to become the next governor of the state.

He explained that Akan Okon has demonstrated good leadership, competence and capacity in all the sectors he had served in Akwa Ibom civil service including the Aviation sector.

He commended those who thronged the venue to show their support for the aspirant saying: “I am telling you that you didn’t come out here today by accident. You have come to identify with him because you love Akwa Ibom state”