By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Akan Okon has intensified his consultations to local government areas, saying his candidacy would douse agitation over the governorship position in the state.

Okon who resigned his appointment as commissioner for Economic development and Ibom deep seaport two weeks ago to join the gubernatorial race spoke Wednesday when he took his consultation to chapter officers and statutory delegates of the PDP in Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom local government areas.

He said: “The Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency has made a strong case for the governorship in 2023. And we also have many aspirants from Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom local government areas.

“I am from Itu and my wife is from Nsit Ubium. If Itu produces the next Governor in 2023, that means the First Lady will come from Nsit Ubium. That will douse the tension over the governorship because the two federal constituencies will have the Governor and First Lady”

While flagging-off his consultation earlier in his hometown, Mbiatok Itam village, Itu local government area, Okon assured his kinsmen that he was in the race because he has the capacity to provide the best solution to the challenges facing every sector of the state.

He said with his years of experience in the state public service, he knows better what should be done to promote the current administration’s effort in the areas of job creation, food sufficiency, education, security, industrialisation and human capacity development.

“I have served in six ministries, and in each of those ministries God helped me to deliver on all the projects assigned to me. Through my experience in public service, which God made it possible through His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, I know the challenges facing this state.

” I have the capacity to provide the best solutions to those challenges. And at 34 years, Akwa Ibom State cannot afford to be an experimental field where people come to learn leadership in public service.

” We need someone who has been around and understudied the various sectors of the State’s economy, and also understands the challenges that our people are facing so that from day one, he will be able to hit the ground running”, Okon asserted.