By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS state 2023 governorship hopeful under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tekena Iyagba, has assured the people of his plan to advance the state into an enviable economy beyond dependence on oil derivations and federal allocation.

Iyagba, giving a peep in his governorship vision, pledged in Port Harcourt yesterday to reawaken and perfect the governorship legacies of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi while challenging party delegates and electorate to overlook the “usual faces, old politicians” in choice of next governor if they desire genuine positive change.

He said, “I’m a fresh face, breath of fresh air. If you (media) have realised that, then a lot of people have realised it and capitalising on that because I’m being like every other person and we all tired. We need change, so let’s do things differently this time. Forget the usual old faces, usual politicians or their promises.

“I have this idea that we must be able to survive as a state without depending on federal allocation, which is our oil. What happens to us as a people if Nigeria runs out of oil tomorrow? So we must come up with a plan to stand on our own without being dependent on this oil.

“Industrialisation and urbanisation are two key points. We are blessed with many things this country has neglected over the years. On natural resources, in the agriculture sector, we think things like cassava is just to make garri and starch, but beyond that, the chemical industries use it for degradable plastics, coatings, etc.

“It pains me when I come back to Rivers and see its current state. Under Rotimi Amaechi, he took us to the point where we were all happy that we were going somewhere. He touched every aspect of this state – health, security, every area. I share his vision.

On rising insecurity in Rivers, Iyagba boasted of his idea to create and perfect state police, with requisite training to allow carrying the “bad boys along” as well as deploying of modern security infrastructure to adequately fight crime in real time.