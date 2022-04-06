SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, told stakeholders, leaders and delegates in Ethiope East, Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Government Areas to support his gubernatorial ambition, saying he is their son.

Oborevwori who spoke separately at Eku, Ughelli and Otu-Jeremi, Ethiope East, Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Government Areas, respectively in continuation of his consultation visits across the state, said he was not a stranger, adding that; “I am one of you.

“Please, accept me, support me all the way. I am not a stranger to you, I am your son. Your prayers are working for me. Our state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has done very well and I am here to appeal to our party leaders, critical stakeholders and delegates to do the needful for me at the primaries of our party so that I will continue with the good things that our Governor is doing for Deltans.

“I want to thank our women and youths too for everything. My street credibility is working for me and I will use it to work for the interest of all Deltans”.

At Ughelli, he said: “I know that your two sons are in the race, but I want you to support my aspiration. Urhobo is one and so do the right thing by voting for me at the forthcoming primaries”.

At Otu-Jeremi, Oborevwori said: “I will do more and achieve more for Deltans. I know two of your sons are also contesting, one of them, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo supported kola for me here, it shows unity. Politics do not do or die, is God that gives power.

“I am your son, send me an errand, and I will deliver. I believe in the politics of inclusiveness. I appeal to other contestants to stop campaigns of calumny”, urging them to embark on issue-based campaigns.

In his response, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ughelli South, Mr Michael Djegbe assured Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of 100 per cent delegates’ votes, saying that the party in Ughelli South was solidly behind him.

Vanguard News Nigeria