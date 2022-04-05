.

..says he will sustain Ugwuanyi’s legacies

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 gubernatorial election, a pressure group, Concerned Enugu Citizens for Good Governance, CECGG, has thrown its weight behind Hon. Chijioke Edeoga is the right candidate to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2023.

They declared that their decision to support Edeoga was after it gauged the quest of Enugu residents who are clamouring for a credible leader to sustain the legacies of the present administration.

In a statement signed by the group’s President, Kenneth Ojobor, it described Chief Edeoga as an accomplished administrator who has garnered enough experience to pilot the affairs of the state.

“We have sampled opinions across all the 17 local government areas of the state and we have come to the conclusion that Edeoga fits all the qualities our people are yearning for.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the peace and development which the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has worked for is not truncated by unqualified people and political jobbers who would want to succeed him at all cost.”

“In the past 7 years, Enugu has witnessed a level of peace never experienced in its entire history. We have also seen landmark projects littered all over the state. We have also witnessed an unprecedented influx of people into the state in recent years.

“These are signs of the human-friendly leadership and the peace brought about in the state by the administration of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“We, therefore, pledge to deploy every necessary material to ensure that Edeoga emerges the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and subsequently the Governor of Enugu State.”

The group also backed the zoning arrangement in the state, stating that it was one of the reasons why Enugu has arguably become the most peaceful state in Nigeria.