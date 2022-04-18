Uba

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba has emerged the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the 14 Tiv speaking Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state.

The leaders of the PDP in the 14 LGAs also known as the G-14 Sunday in Makurdi nominated Mr. Uba ahead of other candidates from Vandeikya LGA where the position was zoned to by the party. He was thereafter handed over to Governor Ortom and other leaders of the party in the state who were gathered at the Benue Government House banquets hall.

The Speaker would have to contend with the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Benson Abounu who emerged as the consensus candidate of the party from the nine Idoma speaking LGAs of the state also known as the Benue South senatorial District.

A top party official told Vanguard in confidence that both candidates may be prevailed on to step down for the other in order to arrive at the final consensus candidate of the party.

“But if in the event the party is unable to convince any of the two candidates to step down for the other, they would be made to go through the primaries and the process will go down to the wire.

“But the party will do everything possible to ensure a rancour free process as has been the case from the onset and we hope that the process will culminate in the successful emergence of the candidate of choice,” he said.

Mr. Uba, born September 25, 1965, represents Kyan State Constituency. He emerged Speaker of the 8th Assembly in July 2018 after the impeachment of the former Speaker Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange which was backed by 21 out of the 30 member State Assembly. He was re-elected Speaker of the 9th Assembly in 2019, a position he has held till date.

Reacting to his emergence, the Speaker appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom, the State Working Committee, SWC of the PDP, Elders and Stakeholders of the party in the state for finding him worthy to be a consensus candidate.

He also thanked the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Senators Gabriel Suswam and Orker Jev, Members of G-14, other critical stakeholders and co-aspirants for the rare show of love.

Uba said he owed the general public and indeed Benue people a special debt of gratitude for believing in the United Benue Agreement 2023 project, promising to do everything within the confines of the law to justify the confidence reposed in him.