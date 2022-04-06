By Bashir Bello, KANO

A governorship aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Engr. Bashir Ishaq Bashir has unveiled eight (8) points agenda to turn around the fortunes of Kano State.

Engr. Bashir who was a former gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Movement, PDM, in the 2019 election stated this while declaring his intention to join the 2023 governorship race in the state under the APC.

He berated the successive government in the state, especially Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration for what he described as the state is witnessing retrogression under his watch.

He hinted that if given the mandate in the 2023 election, he will declare a state of emergency in the sectors of agriculture, education, and health among others to restore the lost glories of the state.

According to him, “Perhaps more than ever before and at any other time in its checkered history, Kano State is today desperately yearning for a competent and effective leader capable of addressing the myriad of challenges that have collectively stultified its development across all sectors. These challenges that perennially beset the state cut across all sectors, spanning from education, economic development, healthcare delivery, agriculture and associated industries, social security, insecurity and the rule of law, amongst others.

“The glorious days of Kano State as an acknowledged agricultural and commercial centre and industrial hub of note, second only to Lagos State, is all now in the past, with many of its defining characteristics all gone, arising mainly from years of neglect by some successive administrations. This continuing neglect of vital sectors of the economy has combined with the continuing rising population over the years to deliberately relegate Kano State to the bottom in virtually all economic development indices.

“The priority of our recent leadership is to develop Kano into a megacity with mega impoverished people. Massive investments are being made on projects that have little or no bearing on the economic development of the people. Projects that do not generate revenue, projects that have no direct economic bearing on the common man. Projects that are centred only in the city, neglect the vast populace of our rural areas. It beats the imagination of every right-thinking person how an orphan or a widow will spend the whole day under the scorching sun going up and down an N8bn flyover bridge begging for ten or twenty Naira to put food in their stomachs. It is hard to reconcile the fact that a state government faced with 3 million out of school children, a government that has virtually all its primary and secondary healthcare facilities perpetually on life support, a government that has 85 % of its primary and secondary schools underfunded and undereducated will have the effrontery to budget twenty per cent of its budget on road projects.

“In recognition of the reality of the existence of these long-standing development challenges and the imperative of comprehensively addressing them, with a view to taking the state back to its rightful place across all development indices, it is necessary that capable, right and focused leadership is put in place to drive the desired paradigm shift in the quest for a Kano that will be self-sufficient in food production and economic prosperity.

“Over the years, our leadership selection process, just like in many other states across the nation, has not been deliberately targeted at getting the right fit for the job. This has resulted in situations whereby many intending leaders having no capacity to lead, absolutely no blueprint, no focus, and with a tunnel vision of what leadership entails, often end up getting (s)elected to leadership positions with absolutely no idea of the needs and wants of the people of the state. This results into elected Governors whose ONLY ambition and quest is to be Governor and enjoy the perks of being in office and feed their egos on the power that comes with being a Governor, and of course the constant access to public till.

“The forthcoming 2023 general elections has, once again, provided the state and its electorate with another opportunity to take the necessary steps to make a bold statement in choosing its leadership for the times we live today. A situation whereby our leadership selection continues to churn charlatans and mediocre has failed us many times over in the past, and now. Any aspirant that splashes money or has unexplained sources of wealth should not even dream of vying for the numero uno seat in Kano State. Any aspiring candidate who cannot clearly and concisely explain the What, the How, the When has no business asking for your votes. Any aspirant who cannot explicitly and in a plain language lay before you his vision, plan of action, deliverables and timeline, his proposed team that will help him in both decision making and implementation processes, has no business talking to you. Kano needs a leader with vision and focus. Someone with a passion for service to humanity. Someone who will take charge and be in charge. Someone with the right dose of guts and intuition. Someone who is educated and applies it. Someone with the chasm and charisma that the Kano people will be proud to call their Governor.

“As a trained engineer and project manager, I recognize the importance of infrastructure. On the other hand, as a manager of resources, prioritization, opportunity cost, and scale of preference should be the guiding principle for any elected Governor, especially in Northern Nigeria.

“We shall declare a state of emergency on all sectors, spanning from education, economic development, healthcare delivery, agriculture and associated industries, social security, insecurity and the rule of law, amongst others. We shall strive to be among the top three states in terms of GDP and per capita income in six years. We shall turnaround the fortunes of Kano from a consumer economy to an active production hub,” Engr. Bashir however stated.