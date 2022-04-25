By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Coalition for Democracy, BCD, has lambasted the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, led by AVM Monday Morgan (Retd) accusing the group of championing politics of ethnicity and mounting campaign of calumny against Governor Samuel Ortom over the zoning of the governorship position of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The BCD in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi signed by the State Coordinator, John Nahanga and State Secretary, Oliver Omenka accused the BRM of playing the ethnic card and falsely accusing Governor Ortom of marginalizing the Idomas to create ethnic hatred in the state.

The BCD in the statement titled ‘BRM are the real ethnic champions, not Governor Ortom’, stated that “we have read several statements made by the group which goes by the name Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, led by erstwhile Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Monday Morgan (retd), regarding the consensus arrangement which produced Titus Uba as the candidate of the PDP from the 14 Tiv speaking Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

“We wonder why AVM Morgan and his group have chosen to mislead Nigerians when in reality, they started playing the ethnic card of sentiments and have sustained the tribal campaign for nearly three years for an Idoma governorship in 2023, as if Idoma people are the only ethnic group in Benue South.

“An association which goes by the name Benue Rebirth Movement should ordinarily seek to be a true Benue group for anyone who wishes to identify with it and not conduct its operations like an ethnic and clannish group, letting out a political war cry in a tribal dialect and turn round to accuse Governor Samuel Ortom of marginalizing the Idomas.

“Where is the conscience of BRM leaders and their members? Why is the group silent on the Benue South Senatorial seat which has remained in the Idoma speaking area for 22 years and there is no hope in the foreseeable future that an Igede man or woman would become a senator? BRM, like the proverbial physician must heal itself.

“The allegations leveled against Governor Ortom concerning the governorship consensus arrangement in the Tiv speaking area can also be traced to the ethic agenda of Benue Rebirth Movement.

“Soon after the 2019 governorship election, some Idoma folks began to make moves which later led to the formation of the BRM. Their sole agenda was/is the emergence of an Idoma governor in 2023. The group began its campaign laden with blackmail against their Tiv brothers and chanted the same song of marginalization.

“Long before the electioneering season kicked off, precisely on June 22, 2021, Benue Rebirth Movement met with Governor Ortom who advised them like a patriotic leader would do, that they should reach out to their Tiv brothers and do so in a manner that all political parties would be carried along to agree on where the next governor would come from.

At that time, Monday Morgan and his group saw Governor Ortom as a good leader who protects the interest of all his people, irrespective of tribe.

“However, BRM selfishly continued to pursue its agenda for an Idoma governor without sparing a thought about the feelings of Igedes and other ethnic groups. They later visited the PDP National Secretariat and lobbied for Idoma governorship and later held a public procession in Makurdi to make the same demand.

“When the PDP zoning arrangement in Benue State began in March this year, the group known as G-9 which refers to the political bloc of the nine local government areas in Zone C was first to endorse the state Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu (an Idoma man) as their consensus candidate.

“What BRM does not want Nigerians to know is that Engr Abounu was presented to Governor Ortom by G-9 the same way that Titus Uba was presented by G-14. Abounu’s endorsement and presentation initiated by BRM and executed by G-9 came several weeks before Uba’s endorsement and presentation.

“Curiously, BRM did not raise any war cry. The group instead, applauded the decision of the Governor to warmly receive his deputy’s endorsement and presentation.

“Benue people and indeed other Nigerians are wiser than how BRM sees them. You can’t eat your cake and have it. The AVM Morgan-led group has misfired big time. Their attempt to play a card of sentiments and win sympathy has not worked.

“No one has stopped Deputy Governor Benson Abounu or any other Idoma aspirant from going to the primaries. The emotional blackmail peddled against Governor Ortom lacks substance. The Governor is for all, that’s why he accepted both the endorsement of Abounu and Uba. Those accusing him should tell us which provision of the law he has violated.

“Be it also known that consensus is now part of the Electoral Act, and there is nothing wrong if a political party decides to implement it as a method of choosing a candidate.

“BRM’s unfounded accusation of Governor Ortom and the entire Tiv nation is an insult to the Tiv sons and daughters like former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Dave Iorhemba (Abounu’s campaign DG), Terngu Tsegba (former acting Speaker, House of Representatives), among others who have publicly been campaigning for an Idoma governor. We believe that this will serve as a bitter lesson to them.

“BRM owes Benue electorates an unreserved apology for trying to divide the state along ethnic lines.”