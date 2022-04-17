Dr Bukola Saraki

By Dirisu Yakubu

As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP prepares for its Presidential convention fixed for May 28, some political pressure groups have called on the leadership and members of the party to queue behind former Senate President, Bukola Saraki in his aspiration to the Office of President in the 2023 election.

The groups in a joint statement said they will not shy away from recommending Senator Saraki whose mandate, they argued “can help bring down the tension in the land, assuage concerns and kick start the paradigm shift of electing a President of Nigerian extraction.

In a letter addressed to party chieftains and members through the PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia ahead of the convention, the groups said, “Dr Saraki represents the confluence of politics in Nigeria. While Nigeria’s geographical location has put him in the middle and central of the country, he has been able to live personally above our fault lines.”

The letter signed by the trio of Alexander Gbenga Obisesan of The Nigerian Group,

Obiora Omeje on behalf of the Movement for Sustainable Leadershi, Comrade Rasaq Abata for BS2023 Project and Musa Gashu’a for Saraki Alheri ne_2023, further read:

“To him, faith is personal and service in general. The makeup of Saraki is beautiful for Nigeria. Saraki can speak to the North and South without any mutual suspicion. He is that leader that Nigerians can trust to give us an inclusive government of national unity and stability. We cannot address security and economic challenges if we do not have a leader who can unite us and be seen to be fair to all.

“Preparedness for leadership is a great virtue. Saraki is prepared. He has consistently demonstrated leadership in defence of our nation.

“As the President of the Senate (2015-2019), he championed economic reform, energy reform, electoral reform and security sector reform. Those who ignored his reforms out of political sentiment have realized they made some terrible mistakes. In his private capacity, he has convened several conversations and dialogues to engage Nigerians in problem-solving. His strategy document is exceptional.

“Arguably, Saraki is one person in the race to become Nigeria’s President who cannot be tarred with the divisive sentiments that undermine our unity. He is the choice of Nigerian youths, women and people living with disabilities. He consults and does not discriminate. We recommend him to the PDP leadership, members and delegates for an independent assessment and scrutiny. Make him the choice of the PDP and Nigerians for a special purpose leadership.”

While alluding to the human frailties of Saraki, the groups stated that the former Kwara state governor “is not perfect; he has his flaws and has made his honest mistakes, too, like every good leader. But he is arguably the most improved Nigerian politician we know. He ticks many boxes as a suitable personality that qualifies as the Nigerian President – a President of Nigerian extraction. Give him a chance, PDP,” they stressed.