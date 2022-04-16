.

By Bose Adelaja

To guide against perceived crises in the Surulere area of Lagos State during the 2023 elections, the Civil Liberty Organization for Democratic Change & Responsive Governance (SDCRG) has urged stakeholders in the ruling party, All Progressives Congress APC, to allow primary elections in constituencies 1 and 11 in order to encourage the electorate.

The group also urged the party not to resort to a consensus candidate which is not only unconstitutional, considering the newly amended Electoral Act but does not reflect the internal democracy that the party projects as enshrined in its constitution.

Disclosing this at a media parley in Lagos, SDCRG Coordinator in Surulere, Alhaji Komolafe Eshilokun, sought collaboration with the stakeholders in an effort to deepen internal democracy within the APC family in the constituencies.

According to him, if the party intends to achieve its ideals and win the confidence of its members, conducting primary election is the only avenue through which the aforementioned could be entrenched.

The Coordinator frowned at the manner at which selection of candidates took place in the last local government primaries in Surulere Constituency 1 &11 whereby many members, who had declared interest and bought nomination forms at exorbitant fees, were disenfranchised because tickets were eventually got either through consensus arrangement or godfatherism since the primaries were held skeletally.

“The essence of the parley was to create awareness on the need for the APC to conduct primary elections towards the forthcoming general elections which will afford every aspirant in Constituencies 1 & 11 an opportunity to follow the selection process of the party, as enshrined in the rubric of the party’s constitution.

“This will enable us to ensure that APC adheres to the guidelines for selection of candidates, as stipulated in the newly amended Electoral Act, in order to deepen the internal democracy of the party, while also forestalling any possible rancour that may arise from it.

Eshilokun also gave credence to the words of Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who has reiterated the readiness of the Green Chamber to continuously offer a legislative push for a credible political process in Nigeria.

In conclusion, he borrowed a leave from the Speaker who said that credible elections are critical to deepening the nation’s democracy, “if the party intends to make serious inroads in deepening its internal democracy, and also sustaining its gains, there is need to adhere to the postulations of the Speaker and the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for primaries in both constituencies. ” He added.