Dr Bukola Saraki

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A group of elites, comprising University dons and some ex-governors including former Kwara State governor, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi on Friday stormed Calabar , soliciting support for Senator Bukola Saraki’s presidential ambition for 2023.

The group asserted that if Saraki’s presidential ambition comes to fruition in 2023, the economy of the nation which is almost at the verge of collapsing would be revamped.

Making further clarifications,the group Chairman for Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact& Advocacy Council, led by Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, who is a one time Senator, former minister of Power and Steel, stated that Saraki is the only aspirant jostling for the presidential seat that have capacity to turnaround the fortunes of the nation in 2023.

“Bukola Saraki is highly educated. We cannot put an insensitive in such a position of authority. But a person who when you rejoice,he rejoices with you.

“We are not a monarchy. We want a young man who has the link between the youths and old.

“He is also somebody who have practicalized the 35 percent affirmative action.For us in the PDP the women are always in the same room with us. With Saraki women will take thier right pride of place.

“As a governor, the women took thier 35 percent affirmative action. He will give Nigeria unity and in a proper position to stand for the oppressed.As I speak to you now,all our leaders have been blindfolded. Bukola is here to answer to your fears ,assuage to your pains,” he said.

On the issue of zoning, the group chairman decried how zoning has been abused and continue to be abused adding that the the opposition APC remains the biggest beneficiary of the old PDP.

Speaking further, he stressed that the PDP has remained the political fulcrum of the country adding that it’s now the turn of the north central to produce the president of the country.

“North West had been president and vice president of the country. The only place that is yet to benefit from zoning and where that opportunity should go to now is the north central,” he said .

In his remarks, the Cross River State PDP party chairman, Venatius Ikem stated that Cross River State remain a PDP state come rain, come shine , promising to work toward the enthronement of a PDP president who can transformed the country to a better nation.