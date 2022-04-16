By Adeola Badru

As the current administration of President Muhammau Buhari is gradually winding down, a group known as ‘The Patriotic Movement For Osinbajo 2023’ has thrown its weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the next president of the country in 2023.

The South West Chapter of the Patriotic Movement For Osinbajo 2023, yesterday, at a popular Hotel in Ibadan the Capital City of Oyo State, drummed their support for the candidature of Prof. Osinbajo stressing that he is the best candidate for the 2023 presidential race.

The group, in a communique read by Mr. Kola Kazeem a staunch member of the group said: “We are happy that the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has declared his intention to run for president, he has decided to take the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“We thank and commend our able President, The Grand General Commander of the Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo the privilege and capacity to represent the country on foreign engagements it is our belief that all these assignments have exposed our man Prof. Yemi Osinbajo national and international governance.”

“Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, while he was Attorney General of Lagos State his landmark achievements are incomparable and which have placed Lagos State ahead of other states in the country, This has no doubt assisted him in his office as the Vice President of Nigeria,” Kola said.

In their separate remarks, the former Vice Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Chief Mogaji Moshood Odelalu who also doubles as the South West Coordinator of the Group and Hon. Francis Tayo Ajayi, the Publicity Secretariat of the group both described Osinbajo has a very loyal man.

Ajayi maintained that Osinbajo’s loyalty has assisted in his contributions to national policy, stressing that Osinbajo has greatly contributed to the remarkable achievements achieved so far by current administration in all sectors.

Mogaji Odelalu in his words described Osinbajo as a competent, very vibrant Nigerian whose liberal culture has made him a great Nigerian.

He said: “We have gathered here today because we are here to express our support to Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo for he’s our own son, and for he is capable to lead the country to the promised land.”