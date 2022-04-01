By Ikechukwu Odu

A socio-cultural group, under the auspices of ‘Nsukka Ezue,’ on Friday, disagreed with Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s stance on the existing zoning arrangement in Enugu State.

Recall that Senator Ekweremadu, while declaring his intention to contest for the governorship position in Enugu State was quoted to have said that “Greater Awgu block of the State was the only one of the four sub-ethnic groups that are yet to produce an elected Governor of the state.”

However, the Chairman of Nsukka Ezue, Prof. Damian Opata, in a press statement in Nsukka, Enugu State, told Senator Ekweremadu, that Greater Awgu block was a sub-ethnic group, not a Senatorial District in Enugu State, adding that the Senator is playing a hidden agenda with his position.

Prof. Opata, also said that if Senator Ekweremadu succeeds in micro-zoning Enugu West Senatorial District, he should also recognize Igbo Omaba, Igbo Odo, and Igbo Mmanwu, which are also sub-ethnic groups in Enugu North Senatorial District of the state.

The statement reads “Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a Professor, a three-time Deputy Senate President, and a highly respected nationalist with many credentials, national and international, says that there is no zoning in Enugu state, yet he canvasses the principle underlying zoning or should one say “micro-zoning” in the speech he made during his declaration of intent to contest for the office of Governor in Enugu State. Such speeches are fundamental because they reveal both transparent and hidden agenda of the candidate. Tribune, March 11th, 2022, carried his declaration speech or parts thereof. In the paper, he is quoted as alluding to the:

“Greater Awgu block of the State which is the only one of the four subethnic groups that are yet to produce an elected Governor of the state.”

Greater Awgu is not a senatorial district. It is part of Enugu West senatorial district. What card is Distinguished Senator Professor Ike Ekwweremadu playing with this Greater Awgu phenomenon? Is it to shore up his immediate political base? If so, what are the consequences for dividing Enugu West into two blocs? Or is there another hidden agenda that the master strategist is playing with this Greater Awgu phenomenon? In any case, does his position on Greater Awgu add up to any significant issue in zoning? Should one call Greater Awgu a micro zone? In which case, is the Distinguished Senator micro-zoning Enugu West? And to whose advantage?

“He approaches the issue of Greater Awgu from a historical perspective. According to him: “Enugu state is composed of four sub-ethnic groups which are coterminous with Agbaja (Udi), Awgu, Nkanu (Enugu) and Nsukka.” He goes further to add that “Enugu East senatorial zone has produced three governors, whereas Enugu North senatorial zone had produced two governors while Enugu West senatorial zone produced only one governor in the person of Barr. Sullivan Chime from the Agbaja Udi block of Enugu West, leaving the Awgu (Greater Awgu) area in the cold.” Is he alleging that Enugu West is cheating Greater Awgu? Or, is he claiming that Greater Awgu is / ought to be a senatorial district?

It cannot be that this very smart Senator and great survivalist is pitching battle in his senatorial Enugu West zone. He cannot do that. One possibility is that he possibly has it in mind that Greater Agwu will become a senatorial zone in the future, perhaps after an additional state is created. It is possible that he is headed in this direction. One could correctly surmise that this is one of his primary agenda if by any happenstance he becomes the Governor of Enugu state.

“Maybe, the Senator has forgotten that old Nsukka and old Enugu zones used to be one senatorial district each? Now, old Nsukka zone is one senatorial district, while old Enugu zone has two senatorial zones. Did our Distinguished Senator think about this before making his pronouncements on Greater Awgu?

Where does this place Enugu North senatorial zone? This is a great signal for the people of Nsukka senatorial zone. True, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates that there shall be three senatorial districts in every state in the Federation. It would therefore need a Constitutional review to increase this by whatever number. It would be easy to amend the Constitution along this line because most members of the National Assembly as well as the Governors in the Federation would like more senatorial districts.

“Suppose the Distinguished Senator is not concerned with more senatorial constituencies! What if he becomes the Governor, and Greater Awgu becomes a fourth platform for sharing political offices and amenities in Enugu state? Does this portend danger for equity and justice in the administration of the state?

“Would the Distinguished Senator recognize the sub-ethnic groups in Nsukka, to wit: Igbo Omaba, Igbo Odo, and Igbo Mmanwu? Should any Governor that comes to power in Enugu state create any platform that which favours the section from where the person comes? Is the Distinguished Senator decrying zoning and at the same time intentionally privileging micro-zoning because it suits his purpose? These are serious issues that demand answers. Indeed, they are real dangers that people of Enugu state in general must critically analyze,” he said.