…as he consults delegates in Warri South-West, Udu, Uvwie

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, appealed to delegates, leaders and stakeholders in Warri South-West, Udu and Uvwie Local Government Areas to give him the opportunity to Govern the State in 2023.

Oborevwori who spoke separately at Ogbe-Ijoh, Otor-Udu and Effurun in continuation of his consultation visits across the state, said; “I have come to Ogbe-Ijoh today to consult with you people on my Governorship ambition.

“The Governor as you know has taken development to all parts of Delta State, he has done very well and it is my desire to continue from where he will stop next year, 2023 and if elected, I will keep Delta State ahead of other states in the country in all aspects.

“You have known me over the years; I want you to do the needful for me at the primaries of our party on May 21st, 2022. Let your vote count on that day. Please, I am appealing to you to vote for me on that day. I will not fail Deltans if elected Governor next year”.

At Otor-Udu, Oborevwori who is the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria said; ” I have come to seek your support and I want to thank all of you for the unity we are enjoying in Udu. I am part and parcel of Udu politics; I am not a stranger here at all. I am here today for your blessings.

“You need someone that has worked closely with the Governor to take over from him and I am that person. Our dear delegates, give me your votes at the primaries. Give me the opportunity to become the next governor of Delta State. I will deliver if given the opportunity to be the Governor in 2023”.

At Effurun, he said: “I have the capacity to continue from where our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will stop in 2023. My Uvwie people, I have come to meet you to tell you that I have the intention to run for the governorship position in 2023.

“The wonderful things that our Governor has done will be continued if I am elected as Governor in 2023. Uvwie is a homecoming for me and thanks to you for the show of love and support for me”.

