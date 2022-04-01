.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Commissioner of Water Resources, Sadiq Wali has on Thursday resigned his appointment as Commissioner to seek an elective position in the 2023 elections.

Sadiq who announced his resignation in a press briefing with newsmen said the decision was to enable him to pursue other opportunities in his political career.

It was gathered that his resignation could not be unconnected with his ambition to contest under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP where he stands a better chance.

It was also gathered that in 2019, Sadiq contested and lost the PDP governorship primary to Abba Kabir Yusuf who also lost to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the polls.

Sadiq is the son of Ambassador Aminu Wali, a factional leader of the PDP in Kano State who currently seems to hold sway or have control over the party after the decamping of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In his words: “I am greatly honoured to have been called to serve in the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the good people of Kano state as a Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council for the last two years.

“Today, I have decided to pursue other opportunities in my political career and wish to announce my resignation as Commissioner of Water Resources effective Thursday, March 31, 2022.

“The administration has worked tirelessly to enhance and grow the water sector to meet up with ever-increasing challenges ranging from adequate and sustainable water supply as in the AFD initiative to better management of water resources and better utilisation of irrigation assets.

“I give His Excellency the assurance of my unflinching loyalty and support in all other present or future endeavours you might deem fit to call on me to assist.

It has been a really fulfilling experience to have had this rare opportunity to serve under your inspiring leadership full of knowledge and lessons to learn.

I wish His Excellency a successful completion of his tenure,” Sadiq Wali however stated.

Meanwhile, the Kano state Acting Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has accepted the voluntary resignation of the Commissioner, Sadiq Aminu Wali.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the acting governor commended the outgoing commissioner for his service to the government and people of Kano state.

He noted with satisfaction the achievements recorded in the ministry, despite the challenges, in the area of water supply to the ever-increasing population, particularly in the state capital.

The acting governor expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing commissioner and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavour.

The resignation was in line with section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act which states that anyone holding a political office – ministers, commissioners, special advisers and others – must relinquish the position before they can be eligible to participate in the electoral process either as a candidate or as a delegate.

Vanguard News Nigeria