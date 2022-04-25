By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE aspiration of Christopher Ojo to represent Owan federal constituency in the House of Representatives received a boost on Monday as his friends and secondary classmates have begun mobilisation to buy his expression of interest and his nomination forms.

The coordinator of “Ojo4Reps”, Mr Kehinde Ikpefan, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday where he said the decision to support Ojo to become the representative of Owan Federal Constituency in the National Assembly (NASS) is borne out of the need to revert the negative narrative in the constituency.

He noted that though the aspirant has not held any political position or elective office, he has however been a blessing to the people through some initiative he has brought to the area like the annual Owan 10km race and the ongoing mechanic village which when completed would be the biggest in entire Edo North senatorial district.

According to him, “To us and the concern of members of the constituent, we have been shortchanged enough by those that have represented us in time past and we have therefore taken the decision not to stand aloof but take active part on who to represent us.

“It is for this reason that we, his friends at home and in the diaspora, as well as some of his secondary school classmates, have come together to galvanise support for him.

“Aside from paying for his nomination form, we will also be supplying most of his campaign materials and other logistics needed for him to come out successful in this quest.

While noting that though Ojo is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he however said, “2023 general elections will not be about political parties but individuals and their ability to deliver on their campaign promises.”